NFL games to air on more networks, streaming services

All four major broadcast networks along with ESPN, NFL Network and Amazon will carry NFL games, as the NFL attempts to place more games on digital platforms.

The agreements begin in 2023 and will span through 2033.

As part of the massive deal, Disney-owned ABC will carry a Super Bowl for the first time since 2005. Fellow Disney-owned network ESPN will continue airing Monday Night Football through 2033. ESPN+ subscribers can stream one International Series game on an exclusive national basis every season. ABC is also slated to gain some exclusive regular season games as part of the deal.

Amazon will pick up Thursday Night Football in 2023, airing the contests through Amazon Prime Video.

CBS and FOX will continue as the primary carriers of Sunday afternoon games, with CBS retaining its rights to top AFC games, while FOX will retain NFC games.

NBC will continue airing Sunday Night Football contests. The deal with NBC will also allow for some contests to be shown exclusively on its streaming service Peacock.

The NFL Network will continue to air a select number of games, although its unclear how many contests will be on the network given the deals with other networks.

The following is the Super Bowl broadcast schedule through 2033.

CBS: 2023, 2027, 2031

2023, 2027, 2031 FOX: 2024, 2028, 2032

2024, 2028, 2032 NBC: 2025, 2029, 2033

2025, 2029, 2033 ESPN/ABC: 2026, 2030

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."