New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after collision with Binnington

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri spent the entire season on his best behavior.

The Colorado Avalanche forward didn't want a repeat of what happened in the postseason a year ago, when he delivered a hit that resulted in an eight-game suspension.

Once again, Kadri found himself at the center of friction when he and St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen got tangled up in the first period and fell into Jordan Binnington.

The Blues goaltender left the game with a lower-body injury.

No penalty was called on the play in a second-round series Colorado leads 2-1.

Kadri indicated that Binnington tossed a water bottle in his direction as Kadri conducted a postgame interview.

Kadri has received threats following his collision, according to our partners at The Denver Post.

“The Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate,” the club said in a statement.