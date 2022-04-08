Watch
NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime

Denver's Carter Savoie (8) gathers the puck for the winning goal on Michigan's Erik Portillo (1) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 6:51 PM, Apr 07, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal and into the NCAA championship game.

The Pioneers will play for the title against the winner of the late game between Minnesota and Minnesota State. It would be Denver's ninth men's hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history.

Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers. Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright also scored for Denver. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau.

