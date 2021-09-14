Watch
NBA reportedly won't mandate players to get COVID-19 vaccine

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 14, 2021
The National Basketball League will reportedly not mandate that players receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

A formal announcement is slated to occur sometime this week.

According to ESPN, the National Basketball Players Association allegedly wouldn't budge on its stance that players get mandatory shots.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reportedly that the league also won't reportedly test fully vaccinated players regularly.

According to the New York Times, nearly 85% of the league's players are vaccinated.

The news comes a few weeks after the league announced that anyone who comes into close contact with players, including coaches and referees, will have to be fully vaccinated, CBS News reported.

