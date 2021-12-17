Watch
Nashville Predators beat Avalanche 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

Mark Zaleski/AP
Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) watches a shot by left wing Filip Forsberg get past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Dec 17, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves to help Nashville extended its season-best winning streak to six games.

Colton Sissons had three assists.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves as the Avs ended a five-game winning streak.

