Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Naomi Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after losing a point against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday, June 17, 2021, in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.” (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Wimbledon Osaka Out
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 15:46:15-04

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family.

She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

A 23-year-old who was born in Japan, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018