Musgrove (1.50) takes ERA lead, Padres beat Rockies 9-0

Gregory Bull/AP
Colorado Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson tags out San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, who was trying to stretch a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jun 13, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took over the major league earned run average lead and remained unbeaten in 11 starts, striking out eight over six innings to lead the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 9-0 on Friday.

Musgrove (7-0) allowed four hits and two walks, dropping his ERA to 1.50 and taking over the lead from the Texas Rangers' Martín Pérez (1.56).

The Padres are 10-1 when Musgrove starts, and his streak of 11 starts with six or more innings is the longest in team history.

Craig Stammen, Tim Hill and Steven Wilson finished a five-hitter.

