Musgrove (1.50) takes ERA lead, Padres beat Rockies 9-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took over the major league earned run average lead and remained unbeaten in 11 starts, striking out eight over six innings to lead the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 9-0 on Friday.

Musgrove (7-0) allowed four hits and two walks, dropping his ERA to 1.50 and taking over the lead from the Texas Rangers' Martín Pérez (1.56).

The Padres are 10-1 when Musgrove starts, and his streak of 11 starts with six or more innings is the longest in team history.

Craig Stammen, Tim Hill and Steven Wilson finished a five-hitter.