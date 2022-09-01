Watch Now
Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1

Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) tries to shoot past Colorado Rapids' Bryan Acosta (21) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:25 PM, Aug 31, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to tie Austin's Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer scoring lead with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Lucas Esteves knocked over Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the scoring in the 75th.

It was Mukhtar's second MLS hat trick after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17 last year.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).

Gyasi Zardes tied the score for the Rapids (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
