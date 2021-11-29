Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Mikaela Shiffrin ties record with win in women's slalom

items.[0].image.alt
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates a first place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
WCup Womens Slalom Skiing
Posted at 7:31 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:32:29-05

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by setting yet another record.

Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova for her 46th career win in World Cup slaloms.

That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.

Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by .20 seconds after the first run but ultimately beat the overall world champion by .75 after the Slovakian made an error at the top of her second run.

Shiffrin had won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018