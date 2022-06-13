Watch
McMahon, Márquez lead Rockies to 4-2 win over Padres

Mike McGinnis/AP
Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard, left, celebrates with Jose Iglesias, right, after crossing home plate on a two-RBI double by Ryan McMahon against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jun 13, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and Germán Márquez pitched seven strong innings to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Rockies won consecutive games to split the four-game series with the Padres, who played a second straight game without manager Bob Melvin.

Melvin went into COVID-19 protocols Saturday night along with bench coach Ryan Christenson before the second game of a doubleheader.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed the Padres again.

