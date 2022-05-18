Watch
Manson scores 8:02 into OT, Avs beat Blues 3-2 in Game 1

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate an overtime goal by Josh Manson (42) against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 5:19 AM, May 18, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also added goals for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after sweeping Nashville.

They outshot the Blues 54-25, including 13-0 in OT.

The Avalanche also hit three posts and two crossbars.

Ryan O'Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington finished with 51 saves.

