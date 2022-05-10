Watch
'ManningCast' comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast

Posted at 5:40 PM, May 10, 2022
The "ManningCast" so popular on "Monday Night Football" is coming to major championship golf.

ESPN is collaborating with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for the alternate telecast during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Peyton and Eli Manning will be dropping in. The show will be hosted by Joe Buck, who now is with ESPN. Other guests will include Charles Barkley and Fred Couples.

In other golf news, Dallas should have a good field for the Byron Nelson.

That wasn't the case for the Wells Fargo Championship. It had its weakest field. Was it the move to TPC Potomac for the year or the five weeks between majors?

