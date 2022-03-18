Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Maly, Creighton women top Colorado 84-74 in NCAA first round

Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points and Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16 as 10th-seeded Creighton defeated No. 7 seed Colorado 84-74 in an NCAA tournament first-round game.
NCAA Creighton Colorado Basketball
Posted at 3:58 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 19:27:43-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points and Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16 as 10th-seeded Creighton defeated No. 7 seed Colorado 84-74 in an NCAA tournament first-round game.

Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, who won in their first NCAA appearance since 2018.

Creighton is 21-9 and will play either No. 2 seed Iowa or No. 15 seed Illinois State in Sunday's Greensboro Region second round. Colorado finished the season at 22-9.

Creighton led 63-61 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter, then went on a 7-0 run. That burst was helped by cold shooting by the Buffaloes, who missed 10 of 11 shots during one stretch early in the quarter.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018