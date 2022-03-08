Watch
Makar, MacKinnon help Avalanche hold off Islanders 5-4

Jim McIsaac/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) shoots the puck for a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)
Posted at 5:23 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 07:23:16-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche held off the New York Islanders 5-4 to snap a two-game skid.

J.T. Compher and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who led 5-1 midway through the third and ran out the clock on New York's rally.

Colorado ended its longest losing streak since also dropping consecutive games Nov. 3 and 6.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had two assists and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves.

Anders Lee had two power-play goals and an assist, and Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson also scored for New York.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
