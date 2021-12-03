Watch
Makar, Avalanche bounce back to beat Montreal Canadiens 4-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:21 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 07:21:47-05

MONTREAL (AP) — Cale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1.

Andre Borkovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from an ugly 8-3 loss at Toronto a night earlier.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for Colorado.

Ben Charot scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots.

