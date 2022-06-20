Watch
Magno scores tying goal for NYCFC in 1-1 tie with Rapids

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 07:43:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Talles Magno scored the equalizer for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Magno’s tying goal came in the 72nd minute for NYCFC (8-3-3). Maxi Moralez had an assist on the goal.

Michael Barrios scored the lone goal for the Rapids (5-6-4).

NYCFC outshot the Rapids 15-5, with four shots on goal to one for the Rapids.

William Yarbrough had three saves for the Rapids.

NYCFC plays on the road on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union, while the Rapids will visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

