Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series

Avalanche Predators Hockey
Mark Humphrey/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes the puck past Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Avalanche Predators Hockey
Posted at 7:12 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 09:12:06-04

DENVER (AP) — Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar helped the Colorado Avalanche put the finishing touches on a first-round sweep of Nashville with a three-goal, seven-assist performance.

His 10 points are the most in league history by a blueliner through four games in a playoff year.

Makar's averaging 1.05 goals per game over his 39 playoff contests. That puts him second all-time among defenseman, just behind Bobby Orr.

Makar's teammate, Nathan MacKinnon, said he might be the best player in the league right now.

MacKinnon added he could be one of the best defensemen ever if he keeps up this rate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018