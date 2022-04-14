Watch
MacKinnon's hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, fights for control of the puck with Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 08:16:36-04

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3.

Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old.

Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6.

The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL.

Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings.

