Longtime US snowboard coach Peter Foley under investigation

Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 21, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating abuse allegations against longtime snowboard coach Peter Foley, who has left his job at U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Foley is listed as being under "temporary suspension" on the SafeSport website.

At the Beijing Olympics last month, a former member of the U.S. team accused him of making inappropriate comments and taking naked pictures of female athletes in 2014. In February, when the allegations surfaced, Foley said he vehemently denied the allegations and that he was surprised they had surfaced.

Foley didn't immediately return text messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment on the investigation.

