Lodeiro, Morris rally 10-man Sounders over Rapids 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro got the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute when he converted his third penalty kick of the season, helping the Seattle Sounders rally past the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday.

Seattle won despite finishing a man short after midfielder Kelyn Rowe was ejected in the 47th minute for receiving his second yellow card.

Jordan Morris tied the score in the 43rd minute with his sixth league goal this season, ending a 343-minute scoreless streak for Seattle.

Lodeiro converted the penalty after Morris was tripped by goalkeeper William Yarbrough.