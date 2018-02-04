WATCH: Arvada student with Down syndrome has dream moment scoring first hoop

ARVADA, Colo. – Hoop dreams were made in Arvada after a student with Down syndrome scored his first basket during his first game of the season Friday night.

Pomona High School sophomore Kevin Bruno, who has a profound love of basketball, made his dreams come true after he was given the chance to participate in the game against neighboring rivals Ralston Valley.

Bruno, who generally sits next to coaches and helps out the team, was given the opportunity to participate with less than 30 seconds in the game, according to Cindi Marquez, a mother present at the game who spoke with Denver7 Saturday.

“It was the first time this season he has been in the game,” Marquez said.

She said Bruno’s moment came after he was passed the ball by another teammate. The clock was nearing zero, but Bruno dribbled down and made his shot.

The crowd went wild, storming the court and chanting Bruno’s name, recounts Principal Andy Geise, who captured the moment on camera.

Pomona High School ended up beating Ralston Valley 71-63.

You can watch Bruno’s dreams come true in the player above.