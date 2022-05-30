From bees to bananas: Costumed characters return for the BOLDERBoulder

BOULDER, Colo. — From the professional races to the Memorial Day tribute, there are plenty of serious moments at the BOLDERBoulder, but after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, most people gathering at the starting line on Monday were there to have fun.

"We figured if we're not going to run fast, we'll run fun," said Patrick, a racer who dressed up in a chicken suit.

Around 40,000 people were expected to run, walk or jog in this year's event. George Pierce, 98, walked in the race for the seventh time while wearing his signature cowboy hat.

"I've always enjoyed doing it, but I'm going to enjoy it more this time, and I'm going to do it, even if I bust a gut, I'm going to do it," Pierce said.

Many runners were looking forward to the traditions along the course — from the Elvis impersonator, to the belly dancers, to the slip 'n slide at mile four. Kathy Fliegel, whose family owns the slip n' slide house, said they love watching the crowds come by.

"There are people in wheelchairs, there are people getting married, there's people in costume," Fligel said. "It's just really a fun time."

