BB18 Week 4: Qualifying races make sure you start with those who run the same speed

BOULDER, Colo. – As we approach Memorial Day and the 40th running of the BolderBOULDER, exports like Boulder Running Journal editor Todd Straka suggest running a qualifying race.

Check out the beginner & intermediate running plans developed for the BolderBOULDER by Revolution Running.

"There are 30 qualifying waves at the beginning of this, so if you want to run well, it's good to get a qualifying race in ahead of time,” he told Denver7’s Katie LaSalle. “It allows you to run with people of the same speed and pace that you’re going.”

There are a few ways to qualify:

Submit a timed registration from any race that's over 2-miles

Run on the treadmill for 2 miles at the BolderBOULDER store

Participate in a 5k like the Dine & Dash series in April and May

But no matter what wave you end up starting the race in, Straka says the key is to have fun.

"Enjoy the sites and the sounds of the race. There's just so much energy there,” he said.

