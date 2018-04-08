BB18 Week 4: Qualifying races make sure you start with those who run the same speed

Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
"There are 30 qualifying waves at the beginning of this, so if you want to run well, it's good to get a qualifying race in ahead of time,” he told Denver7’s Katie LaSalle. “It allows you to run with people of the same speed and pace that you’re going.”
There are a few ways to qualify:
Submit a timed registration from any race that's over 2-miles