BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign former Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

The agreement is pending Sanders passing a physical, the person said.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the receiver hasn’t been officially released by New Orleans.

Sanders turned 34 on Wednesday, and is an 11-year veteran who is preparing to join his fourth team in three years.