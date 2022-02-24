Watch
Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) shot as Moritz Seider (53) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:09 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 08:09:04-05

DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots.

Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time.

Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings.

Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.

Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detroit for the first time, had an assist on Landeskog's opening goal. Helm played 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings.

