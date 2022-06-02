Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Kuemper out for Game 2 vs Edmonton due to upper-body injury

Oilers Avalanche Hockey
Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Oilers Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 14:12:53-04

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper for Game 2 of the Western Conference final due to an upper-body injury.

The Avalanche will go with Pavel Francouz in net against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Kuemper left Game 1 in the second period after allowing three goals on 16 shots.

The Avalanche won the game 8-6.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn't specify the exact nature of Kuemper's injury or say whether it had anything to do with the stick that went through Kuemper's mask and caught him near the eye during the Nashville series.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018