Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Kuemper, MacKinnon lead Avalanche to 3-0 win over Flames

Flames Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper collects the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flames Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 08:21:44-04

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0.

MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period and added another goal in the third.

Mikko Rantanen sealed it on an empty-net tally with 1:38 remaining to help the Avalanche post their best record through 60 games in franchise history.

Dan Vladar made 29 saves against the speedy Avalanche. Kuemper last weekend was pulled early in the second period when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary's 4-3 overtime win.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018