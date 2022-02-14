Watch
Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

LM Otero/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot by Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 6:05 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:05:41-05

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0.

The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in 46 games, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand.

Landeskog and Nazem Kadri scored in the first period, with Cole Makar assisting both times.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel added a goal at 13:50 of the third period, and Landeskog backhanded an unassisted empty-net goal with 1:50 remaining.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
