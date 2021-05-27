Knicks ban fan who spit on Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

The New York Knicks announced that a fan who spat on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during its first-round playoff game on Wednesday has been banned from Madison Square Garden.

"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from the Garden indefinitely," the team said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities."

According to the Associated Press, video captured a fan spitting on Young while he was inbounding the ball late in the fourth quarter.

Young wasn't the only NBA player harassed on Wednesday.

A Philadelphia 76ers fan was banned after throwing popcorn at Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook.

The 76ers or the Knicks did not release the names of the fans.

On Thursday, the NBA said that they would “vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved" when it comes to their rules on fan behavior.