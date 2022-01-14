Watch
Kellyn Acosta acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
United States midfielder Kellyn Acosta, right, is fouled by Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Amar Begic during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Begic was red-carded after the foul. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Kellyn Acosta
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 17:28:39-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta was acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado for $1.1 million.

Colorado will receive $550,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and the Rapids could receive up to $400,000 based on performance. Colorado also would receive a percentage of any future transfer fees for a move within or outside Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old from Plano, Texas, has two goals in 45 international appearances, including a team-high 21 appearances in 2021. He started 19 of 21 matches for the Rapids last year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
