Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Warriors 131-124

Warriors Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, jokes with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole after Poole fouled him in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Warriors Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 08:21:54-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in as many nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 131-124 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

Monte Morris and Jeff Green added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who have won 11 of 13 and moved to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season.

The Warriors were playing with a depleted lineup after coach Steve Kerr announced Saturday that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins would miss the game to rest.

Jordan Poole had 32 points and Moses Moody 30 for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018