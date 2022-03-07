Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Jokic, Nuggets regroup to beat Pelicans 138-130 in OT

Pelicans Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, pursues a loose ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pelicans Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 07:26:06-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Denver Nuggets rallied after squandering an early 21-point lead to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 on Sunday night.

Jokic hit two free throws to tie it with 3.2 second remaining in regulation and then knocked in a momentum-swinging 3-pointer with 1:30 left in OT.

His big night led to an improbable win in which coach Michael Malone was ejected late in the third quarter, the team completely unraveling and then regrouping down the stretch.

Jokic also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season.

Brandon Ingram had 38 points for New Orleans.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018