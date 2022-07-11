Watch Now
Joe single caps Rockies rally at D-Backs for road series win

Posted at 6:38 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 08:38:23-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Connor Joe drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single off All-Star Joe Mantiply in the seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat Arizona 3-2 and take three of four from the Diamondbacks for a rare road series win Sunday.

Colorado took advantage of third baseman Josh Rojas' throwing error on a potential-inning-ending, double-play grounder to score three unearned runs in the seventh and overcome a 2-0 deficit.

The Rockies arrived in the desert with a major league-worst 12-26 road record, a contrast to their 23-21 mark at mile-high Coors Field in Denver.

