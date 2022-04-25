Jets score quickly in 3rd, sending Avs to 4th straight loss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor all scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets beat Colorado 4-1.

It was the Avalanche's season-high fourth straight loss.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets, who halted a four-game losing skid.

J.T. Compher scored early in the third period for the Avalanche and Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots for the Central Division champions and top seed in the Western Conference.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg in his 65th game of the season and 380th with the team. That set a franchise record for games played by a goaltender.