Hurricanes beat Avalanche 2-0

Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks the shot of Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 11, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ethan Bear scored the game's first goal with 5:40 left and Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Thursday night.

Bear collected a loose puck along the boards near the Avalanche bench and fired a long shot that slipped through Darcy Kuemper.

It was the breakthrough moment in a matchup of the league's top two teams in terms of points percentage, and came after the teams had come up empty on a combined 68 shots to that point.

Aho got the empty-netter with 1:32 left off a turnover.

Antti Raanta had 36 saves for his second shutout this season for Carolina.

Kuemper had 35 saves for Colorado.

