Herrera, Eflin lead Phillies to 10-3 rout of Rockies

Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, steals second under Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 9:43 AM, Apr 27, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense in a 10-3 rout of the Rockies.

Didi Gregorius had two hits and an RBI in his return from a bruised hand, and Bryce Harper added a pair of hits for the Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon hit two solo homers for Colorado.

Eflin allowed only C.J. Cron's single leading off the second and Blackmon's one-out homer in the sixth. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.

