Herrera, Eflin lead Phillies to 10-3 rout of Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense in a 10-3 rout of the Rockies.

Didi Gregorius had two hits and an RBI in his return from a bruised hand, and Bryce Harper added a pair of hits for the Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon hit two solo homers for Colorado.

Eflin allowed only C.J. Cron's single leading off the second and Blackmon's one-out homer in the sixth. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.