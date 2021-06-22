Harlem Globetrotters want to become NBA expansion team

The Harlem Globetrotters say they are ready to become an NBA expansion franchise.

The legendary organization cites its players' importance to the integration of the NBA dating all the way back to 1949 and says it stood proudly as its players were recruited to NBA teams.

Globetrotters Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Munn says the team is ready to negotiate for a franchise and a "long-overdue seat at the table."

The Globetrotters are a barnstorming club that has been entertaining fans with family-friendly basketball fun for decades, dazzling with their trick shots and antics across America.

The team was founded in 1926 as the Chicago GlobeTrotters. They moved their operations to Harlem a few years later and eventually rose to international fame. The team is currently headquartered in Atlanta.

One thing is for sure: the Globetrotters would bring a new dimension of fun to the NBA never seen before.

The Washington Generals have not offered any comment on the matter.

This story was originally published by Dan Trujillo on Scripps station WFTS in Tampa, Florida.