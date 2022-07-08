Watch Now
Grichuk hits tiebreaking double in 9th, Rockies beat D-backs

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias (11) scores as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly attempts to make a tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Rockies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 07:41:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

Iglesias led off the ninth with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7). Grichuk's drive into the gap was missed by diving center fielder Alek Thomas. Iglesias just beat the throw home with a headfirst slide.

The Diamondbacks lost in the ninth inning for the second straight day after being tied after eight.

Carlos Estevez (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth for Colorado, striking out pinch-hitter Thomas with two out and two on.

Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save.

Carson Kelly drove in all three Arizona runs with a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth.

