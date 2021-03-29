Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 win over Hawks

Menu

Joe Mahoney/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) lays up the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 07:14:50-04

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his debut with Denver, and the Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102.

Denver acquired Gordon from Orlando at the trade deadline and he got the start, playing 21 minutes.

Paul Millsap, who had been starting at power forward, came off the bench. JaVale McGee, who was traded to Denver from Cleveland in a deadline deal, didn’t play.

Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.

Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 points against his former team.

