Gilgeous-Alexander, Roby lead Thunder by Nuggets, 119-107

David Zalubowski/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives the lane as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 03, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Roby added a career-high 26 and the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder beat the heavily favored Denver Nuggets 119-107.

The Thunder were a 14-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but clamped down on all of Denver's starters not named Nikola Jokic.

The ploy allowed them to lead by double-digits in the fourth quarter, weather a run and then pull away late to snap Denver's six-game winning streak.

Already missing several key players, Oklahoma City scratched forward Derrick Favors due to a sore lower back just before the game.

Jokic led Denver with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

