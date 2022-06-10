Watch
Giants make 4 Es, 2 by Estrada, in sloppy 4-2 loss to Rox

Jeff Chiu/AP
Colorado Rockies pitcher Carlos Estevez celebrates after retiring the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 10, 2022
\SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors, and the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Francisco 4-2 to take two of three from the Giants.

San Francisco made a season-high four errors, including a pair in the fourth by second baseman Thairo Estrada.

Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who are 3-6 against the Giants this season.

Austin Gomber allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

Alex Colomé pitched a one-hit ninth for his third save in four chances.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
