Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon's fielding error

Jeff Chiu/AP
Colorado Rockies' Antonio Senzatela pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 08:35:02-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out.

Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.

Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for the Giants.

