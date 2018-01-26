Gary Harris had 23 points as the high-scoring Nuggets beat the Knicks 130-118 Thursday night

Trailing by 13 at the half, the Knicks pulled to 87-79 on a jumper by Burke with 4:55 left in the third quarter. They trailed 99-92 heading into the final period after Burke connected on a fadeaway shot.
The Nuggets, though, scored 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter, including 3-pointers by Will Barton and Lyles to rebuild Denver's lead to 109-92.
New York put together a 9-0 burst to pull to 114-106 but Porzingis fouled out with just under 5 minutes remaining and Murray drained a key 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining to put the Nuggets back up by 11 points. Harris added a jumper a little more than a minute later to quash the Knicks' comeback bid.
The Nuggets had their highest point total in a half this season, leading by as many as 18 points before settling for a 73-60 advantage at the break.
Harris played a big role in the Nuggets' blistering offensive display, scoring 18 points during the first two periods.
TIP-INS
Knicks: C Joakim Noah was not with the team, having been excused for personal reasons. He's expected to miss two games. ... F Kyle O'Quinn was held out of the game because of a bruised left calf. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. was inactive after recently returning from a leg injury.
Nuggets: F Kenneth Faried missed a second consecutive game with left ankle soreness. ... The 39-point first quarter matched a season high for the opening period. Denver also had a 39-point first quarter against Orlando on Nov. 11.