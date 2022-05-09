Watch
Gallen sharp in 7 innings, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 4-0

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez walks off the field after the final out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 6:10 AM, May 09, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out seven in seven crisp innings, Jose Herrera hit a two-run double for his first big league RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0.

Ketel Marte had three hits to boost his average to .206 and the Diamondbacks took advantage of another shaky start by Colorado's Germán Márquez to win for the ninth time in 12 games.

Gallen allowed five hits and Arizona's bullpen held a day after Mark Melancon gave up four runs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss.

The Rockies failed to capitalize on an early opportunity against Gallen and finished with five hits to get shut out for the second time this season.

