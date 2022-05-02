Watch
Freeland tosses 7 solid innings, Rockies beat Reds, 10-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers follows the flight of his double to drive in three runs off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 02, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and the Colorado Rockies completed a series sweep of the struggling Cincinnati Reds 10-1.

Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBIs and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies.

Freeland (1-3), who signed a five-year, $64-million extension on April 19, allowed a run on four hits against a Cincinnati team that is off to its worst start in franchise history.

The Reds (3-19) have lost six straight and 17 of their last 18.

Brandon Drury homered and doubled for the Reds, who surpassed the 2018 team that started 4-18.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
