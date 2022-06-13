Freeland, Rockies beat Gore, Padres 6-2 to split twin bill

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies knocked out heralded rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore in the third inning to beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 and split a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Padres won the first game 2-1 when automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home in the 10th inning on a two-out wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz.

About 40 minutes before the second game, the Padres announced that Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson entered COVID-19 protocols and that quality control coach Ryan Flaherty would manage.

