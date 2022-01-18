Watch
Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, makes a glove-save of a shot off the stick of Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, right, to end the shootout of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 18, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 for its 14th straight home win.

Kuemper was injured Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down.

The play drew the ire of Kurtis MacDermid, who dropped the gloves with Greenway. Kuemper was down on ice for a few minutes, but remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.

