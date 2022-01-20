Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Francouz gets 2nd shutout in Avalanche's 2-0 win over Ducks

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrickm, right, deflects a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Avalanch Ducks Hockey
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 10:22:13-05

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for his second career shutout, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche picked up a point in their 10th straight game by defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-0.

Francouz was making only his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season. Both of his shutouts have come against the Ducks.

Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche who are an NHL-best 9-0-1 in January.

They also are 15-1-2 in their last 18 games. John Gibson made 26 saves for Anaheim, which has lost its last four.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018