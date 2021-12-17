Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville, which extended its season-best winning streak to six games.

Colton Sissons had three assists. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado.

Pavel Francouz made 30 saves as the Avs ended a five-game winning streak.

Both teams were missing players placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, JT Compher and Andre Burakovsky all entered the COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, according to the Avs. Devon Toews entered COVID-19 protocols two days earlier.

