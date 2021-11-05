Former NBA player to fight on Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard

Former NBA All-Star, Deron Williams, is participating in a new sport in December.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that the two-time Olympic medalist is set to fight on the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard on Dec. 18 in Tampa Bay.

According to The Athletic, he'll possibly fight NFL running back Frank Gore.

ESPN reported that Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud would train Williams.

Williams was drafted third overall in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Illinois by the Utah Jazz.

He's also played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and New Jersey Nets.

He won gold for Team USA in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Williams retired in 2017.